Rethinking innovation in defence

A recent Parliamentary Standing Committee report says India spends too little on defence research and development (R&D), and draws comparison with the US and other countries. Is that right? And if so, what should we do? Start with absolute spending on defence.

The US at around $780 billion is 40 per cent of world spending on defence, more than the next 10 countries combined. China ($250 billion) is 13 per cent, followed by India ($72 billion) at 4 per cent. Russia, the UK, Saudi Arabia, Germany, France and Japan come next at 2.5 to 3 per cent of world spending ...