Return from a precipice

Several estimates obtained from CMIE's Consumer Pyramids Household Survey (CPHS) point towards a significant improvement in employment conditions during June 2018. The month brings to a halt a continuous deterioration in employment conditions during several preceding months.

The labour force expanded by 6.7 million, employed persons increased by 4.7 million and count of the unemployed increased by 2 million. The population subset that is relevant to employment/unemployment discussions is the one that is of 15 years of age or more. Natural growth leads to an increase of about 2 ...