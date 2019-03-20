Review takeover code

Hostile takeover bids are a rare occurrence in Indian corporate culture. For the software services industry, which is a relatively young industry, rival promoter-CEOs have been extremely cordial and friendly with one another.

The reporting, disclosures and corporate governance standards of software companies are generally good, so a buyer would have the comfort of there not being skeletons in the closet. While there have been deals in listed software companies, Larsen & Toubro’s attempted takeover of Mindtree is the first hostile one. The Mindtree promoters have opposed Larsen & ...