Right prescription

As Indian shoppers are rushing online to buy everything from gadgets to grocery, it was time for the pharma market to catch up to the trend. Globally, pharmacies are an important retail channel for health and personal care products with several leading players like CVS, Walgreen, Boots, and Watsons.

The channel in India, however, remained unorganised and fragmented with small individual chemist shops barring a few national players like Apollo Pharmacy and Medplus. The sector in recent years has been disrupted by a new league of tech-savvy entrepreneurs through the e-pharmacy channel. The ...