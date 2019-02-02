Right to inherit land a myth for Indian women

The World Economic Forum’s Global Gender Gap Report 2018 ranks India 108th out of 142 countries, with no improvement over 2017. India ranks lower on all pillars of the gender gap — economic participation and opportunity, educational attainment, health and survival ranking, and political empowerment. We see significant economic disparity between genders in India.

There is a drastic difference between genders in the right to inherit land. More than a decade has passed since Hindu laws that govern succession were amended. Termed as a moment of triumph in 2005, daughters ...