Rightly reflects pandemic-era priorities

Budget speeches are seldom criticised for what has been said while reading them out in Parliament, unless they are about tax increases, but have almost always been criticised for what has not been included in them. This is especially so in Part A of the Budget speech where the finance minister lists the various positive steps her government will take in the coming fiscal year to address specific concerns of the various interests in the country.

Since resources are scarce, the finance minister has the unenviable task of balancing the interests of the different groups. Hence, an ...