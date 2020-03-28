Rise of KCR's daughter in state makes ministers nervous about their future

Daughter’s rise, cabinet’s restlessness



Those watching Telangana politics were surprised when K Chandrashekar Rao, announced that his daughter Kalvakuntla Kavitha would become a Member of the Legislative Council (MLC), Telangana’s Upper House. Kavitha was defeated in the May 2019 Lok Sabha elections by the Bharatiya Janata Party’s Aravind Dharmapuri from the Nizamabad Lok Sabha seat. Many thought she would be sent to Delhi via the Rajya Sabha (The Telangana Rashtra Samithi got two members elected unopposed), she was named to the Upper House in the state, spurring speculation that she will become a minister in the government. The only problem is the cabinet already has 18 ministers, including her father, which is the maximum Telangana can have (15 per cent of the size of the legislature which is 120 MLAs). But as Kavitha cannot have been inducted in state politics just to twiddle her thumbs, ministers are now nervously looking over their shoulder wondering who will sack — or indeed, whether the whole council of ministers will be sacked prior to a reshuffle, possibly in October or November.



Rahul puzzles observers



What’s going on with ? A reporter recently lauded his intervention in Parliament. Instead of thanking him, Gandhi retorted: “I have lost all respect for journos like you: who say one thing to my face and another in stories, Twitter, etc”. The reporter tried to protest but to no avail. Something is bothering the man and may be even he doesn’t know what it is!