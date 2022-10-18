Rising global risks: India will need policy space

JUST IN
Global Hunger Index: Menace of malnutrition continues to haunt India
Global Hunger Index: Menace of malnutrition continues to haunt India
Business Standard

Business Standard Editorial Comment | Reserve Bank of India | Global economy

Business Standard Editorial Comment  |  Mumbai 

The latest assessment by economists at the Reserve Bank of India, published in the October Bulletin, has rightly underlined the increased global economic risks. There are a number of factors affecting the global economy that have further worsened the outlook. Higher global inflation is likely to persist for some time, resulting in sustained monetary tightening. The ongoing Ukraine war remains a big risk for the global economy. Although it is partly being played out in the form of higher energy prices, which have added to the general price pressure, the war can suddenly worsen things in many ways. The conflict, in a way, is also reshaping the terms of engagement among important countries. A setback to global cooperation and increased geopolitical tensions would hurt longer-term economic prospects. Meanwhile, the slowdown in China and potential stress in its financial sector are also risks for the global economy.

First Published: Tue, October 18 2022. 22:40 IST

