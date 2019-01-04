Ritu Beri explains how India has forever undersold its brand of luxury

Luxury and the government don’t go together.

The president might live in the country’s most luxurious house and several ministers and chief ministers might have bungalows allotted to them in prized parts of Delhi, yet the governments of our country do not want to be seen as patronising luxury. Ritu Beri wants to change that. “If India is to make a name in the world of luxury, the way Paris and Milan have, we need our policy makers to understand and support luxury,” says the designer who has kept an eye on the industry, both domestic and international, for ...