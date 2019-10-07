Rivers too have rights

The World Water Prize for 2019 was awarded to South African Jackie King for her work on establishing the need for ecological flows in rivers. In our world of today, this is a critical issue — how to establish the rights of our rivers in an age of growing demand for water and growing risks for climate change insecurity? We must understand that the issue of river flow is really about the politics of power.

The question of the rights of the river becomes much more complicated and much more political when water is scarce and rights are contested. In India and many like it, water ...