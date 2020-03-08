Roadblocks to growth

India became the world’s fifth-largest economy last year. This achievement was only possible through strategic economy-boosting regulatory policies and lowered control on foreign trade and investments (World Population Review).

Unfortu-nately, the rules proposed by the new Personal Data Protection (PDP) Bill seem to contradict this growth mindset. Will this hit Indian businesses and their employees the most? India’s economic liberalisation began in the 1990s and accelerated over the past few decades. Indian businesses such as Tata and Infosys are powerful entities globally. ...