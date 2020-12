Roll-out and costs

Now that it appears that more than one vaccine candidate for Covid-19 will have sufficient efficacy to be approved by regulators, questions are beginning to be asked about how it will be administered, along what timeline, at what cost, and at whose expense.

These are essential questions, and the answers should be informed by a careful analysis of the available evidence by independent impartial experts. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, when addressing a group of chief ministers last week, indicated that a “national expert group” had been constituted and it included not only ...