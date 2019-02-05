Romancing Brexit, then and now

Brexit Romance, a recent novel by Clémentine Beauvais, was set up in July 2017, exactly a year after the Britons voted for Brexit — the most discussed referendum in modern history. Indeed, the islanders have been romancing the idea of divorcing Europe for quite some time, even before the marriage.

Britain had joined the European Economic Community (EEC) in 1973, and immediately took a referendum on it in 1975. Nearly two-third of the people opined in favour of continuing with the EEC, so did the main political parties and the press. The EEC changed the name to European Union ...