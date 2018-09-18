RSS' charm offensive

Taken at face value, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat's statements at a three-day brainstorming session in the national capital on Monday marks a welcome outreach by the organisation, which has provided the ideological underpinning for the extreme and exclusionary vocabulary that has dominated the public discourse in recent years. “Nobody is an outsider for the Sangh.

Those who oppose us today are also ours,” Mr Bhagwat said in terms that almost matched the soaring tones of former US President Barack Obama. He even generously complimented the Congress ...