Run business schools like businesses

Once universities were considered as a ‘paradise of scholars’ to be run by faculty, and the nation-state was to fund their operations and protect their autonomy. From the mid-1970s, a view emerged that the collegial system of governance makes universities vulnerable to be captured by academia-dominated interest groups, ignoring the interest of other stakeholders, primarily students, and therefore, the nation-state should steer them.

Universities have evolved over the years and now they serve multiple interests. The current view is that universities, which receive government ...