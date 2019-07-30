Rupee liquidity and dollar borrowings

Indian economic growth slowed down to 5.8 per cent in the last quarter of 2018-19. The decline in the sale of vehicles and consumer durables, and other negative indications point to a continuing slowing down of growth in the first quarter of 2019-20.

In this environment, the RBI (Reserve Bank of India) may well feel the need to do its bit to jump-start the economy by pushing up lending. To achieve this, the RBI sought and received $5.02 billion from market intermediaries in exchange for Rs 34,561 crore on March 28, 2019. The RBI accepted another $5 billion for Rs 34,874 crore on 23 ...