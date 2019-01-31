Russell Wayne Baker (1925-2019): Observer of absurdities

In the summer of 1966, I was running simulations of a model I had developed for my master’s dissertation at Northwestern University. The computer centre accepted only one run daily, giving me ample free time thereafter.

I spent it on the Lake Michigan beach adjoining the campus, reading The New York Times. The first Monday that summer I read Russell Baker (who died last week) for the first time, describing the ordeal he subjected himself to of reading Marcel Proust’s Remembrances of Things Past. He confessed to making a resolution every summer to finish it, but never going beyond ...