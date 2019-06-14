Sabyasachi Mukherjee talks about leveling walls between people and culture

Food is not on his mind as Sabyasachi Mukherjee casts a perfunctory look at the menu before suggesting that we sample the buffet, popular with office goers in the area. We are at Kala Ghoda, Mumbai’s art district where Mukherjee works and lives, a stone’s throw away from Copper Chimney, where we have seated ourselves in a quiet nook.

Once an iconic restaurant for the rich and famous and a Bollywood favourite, the restaurant is a long way off its heydays. Not too many people stop in for a bite here anymore and the restaurant has quietly dropped its tony status to sit inside ...