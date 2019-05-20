Save wind energy from the doldrums

Public interest in renewable energy in India has picked up only in recent years. But the silhouettes of windmills on the horizon are no novelty to the country, having been around for more than two decades. With an installed capacity of 35.6 gigawatts (GW) and a total potential for over 300 GW at conservative estimates, onshore wind in India can accelerate the country’s clean energy ambitions.

However, wind speeds have been slowing in the sector, causing much angst for developers and manufacturers. New capacity addition was less than 2 GW for the last two years. Despite a project ...