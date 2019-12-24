Saving the planet - in three acts

In order to solve a problem, we have to first acknowledge it. Climate negotiators failed to do so in Madrid, despite taking more time than in any other annual climate talks (overrunning the scheduled time by more than 44 hours) before ending up with a non-deal. The Paris Agreement was a compromise, offering something for everyone.

This year’s Conference of the Parties (COP-25) offered nothing for anyone. Failed climate talks are not the issue. The real problem is that we do not trust each other. Restoring trust in any relationship must start with honesty, then shift to addressing ...