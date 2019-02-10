Scheme's intention stymied on ground

In 2015, the central government renamed the earlier interest subvention scheme an interest equalisation scheme. And, decided to give a rebate of three per cent on the interest rates for pre-shipment and post-shipment credit. The scheme covered all export of micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and by all manufacturers of items covered under 416 tariff lines (mostly labour-intensive and job-generating sectors).

However, the scheme was not available to merchant exporters. Last November, it raised the interest equalisation to five per cent of all MSMEs’ export. Last ...