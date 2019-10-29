Scoot, Skip, Jump, Lime and Spin

Four companies — Scoot, Jump, Lime and Spin — received permits to offer shared electric-scooters in San Francisco earlier this month, in a fairly neat evaluation process with clearly assigned weightings for sustainability, among other things.

The process can serve as a useful benchmark for other cities looking at rolling out new mobility services. There are four aspects of the San Francisco exercise which stood out: Scoring smartly: The San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency issued permits to four operators from the 11 applications it received, based on their ...