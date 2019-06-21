Scoring another own goal

The fable of the hare and the tortoise has long been used by many liberal foreign observers of India’s economy. The hope has been that democratic India, with its sluggish reforms process, might eventually catch up with the bold pace of reforms and growth that dictatorial China has set in the past four decades.

This story, along with assorted magazine cover images of India as an uncaged tiger or a purposeful elephant, has helped policymakers in New Delhi believe India’s turn will come … well, some time in the next millennium. China is now a $13 trillion economy and ...