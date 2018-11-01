Searching for a silver lining

The Indian Express ran a signed article by Anjuli Pandit this Thursday where she narrates her horror story of dealing with Rakesh Sarna, one of the most powerful CEOs inside the Tata group, back in 2015. Sarna was the then CEO of Indian Hotels, a rock-star performer effecting a major turnaround, and therefore, considered untouchable.

According to Pandit, more than just his repeated sexual advances that she had to deal with, the sheer callousness with which her case was dealt with in the group at all levels is simply breathtaking. Everyone, according to her, including board members, ...