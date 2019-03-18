Self-reliance in defence

Over the past few weeks we have heard a lot about the Rafale deal in the political playground and the media. The focus of the arguments is mainly around the cost of the present deal as compared to the earlier one which was under negotiation and about the role of the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) in the negotiating process. This particular football will continue to be kicked around during the election campaign and after.

This is par for the course for a major international arms acquisition deal. The real problem is being bypassed in this debate. It is our heavy dependence on ...