Selling Air India is not going to solve its problems, says Derek O'Brien

Saravana Bhawan on Saturday morning 9.15 am is a lone hive of activity in the usually frenetic Connaught Place in central Delhi. The McDonald’s next door is devoid of customers. Saravana suffers from the opposite problem; queues outside its doors on a Saturday are par for the course.

Knowing this, we are, literally and metaphorically, at a sprint as we coordinate our scramble for a table at the south Indian restaurant. It is a few minutes before Derek O’ Brien, Rajya Sabha MP for Trinamool Congress, arrives. As a setting for an interview, Saravana is a less than ideal ...