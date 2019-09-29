Separation of responsibilities

Last Friday, the government retired 15 senior tax officials from service. The number of senior tax officials, compulsorily retired in this manner, has now crossed 60.

The decision on compulsory retirement has been taken under the provisions of Fundamental Rule (FR) 56-J that regulates the service conditions of government officers belonging to Group A, B and C. What does FR 56-J say? It empowers the government to compulsorily retire any government servant after either giving three months’ notice or paying her three months of pay and allowances, subject to three conditions. One, a ...