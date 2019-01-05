Serving the tech-savvy power consumers

A new breed of customers is emerging in the power sector which wants more than just 24x7 electricity. This “reflex” generation, born in the digital era, is more technically savvy and is constantly involved in changing the business landscape.

How prepared are the utilities to empower them? The relationship between Indian energy companies or utilities and their customers is increasingly starting to resemble the more vibrant telecom sector. And this is just the tip of the iceberg. At the core of the fundamental shift taking place in the Indian power sector are two vital parts ...