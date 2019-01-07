Seven banking trends to watch out for in 2019

The latest financial stability report of the Indian central bank, a biannual health check-up for the banking system, should be music to the ears of the CEOs of banks and the investors in bank stocks. The proverbial light at the end of the tunnel is, finally, in sight.

The pile of bad assets, under which a few public sector banks (PSBs) have almost got buried, has started showing signs of erosion. As a percentage of the overall loan book of the Indian banking industry, the bad loans in September (10.8 per cent) declined from the March 2018 level (11.5 per cent). The Reserve Bank of ...