Shakuntala Devi's pumpkin saga

Every time anyone talks about grey water recycling, I remember Shakuntala Devi and her pumpkins. I met her this summer when I went to her village Beni ka Purwa in Banda. She asked if I minded chatting with her while she plucked some vegetables for lunch.

Her kitchen garden was lush and not at all what I expected to see in a region that experiences an annual summer drought, during which almost all the wells, ponds and tube wells dry up. Perhaps a shallow underground aquifer lay beneath her house and garden, I mused. But I was wrong. A couple of years ago, Shakuntala Devi and her husband ...