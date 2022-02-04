Share of revenue from imports nearly constant since 2014

Towards the end of her Budget speech, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman was handed a piece of paper which she read out to announce that GST revenue in January 2022 had touched nearly Rs 1.41 trillion. The treasury bench MPs cheered, as well they might because this the highest monthly revenue figure since GST came into being.

In fact, GST revenue has been so buoyant that January’s figure is the 14th time in the last 16 months that collections have been higher than Rs 1 trillion and the 12th time they have crossed Rs 1.1 trillion. This streak was only broken in May and ...