Shared mobility can unclog India's cities

Since the 1990s, polluted and foul-smelling air was a condition typically attributed to Chinese industrial towns. Fast forward to the winter of 2017, when New Delhi superseded several Chinese cities in terms of particulate matter in the air.

Smell and sound familiar? A study by the United Nations shows India will add another 415 million people to its urban centres by 2050. That’s over and above the already clogged urban centres in the country, which move far slower than other neighbouring countries. A report by the Boston Consulting Group shows that the average commuter in Indian ...