Shekhar Gupta: 10 rude lessons for BJP

It is conventional wisdom that usually the loser learns from a defeat than the winner in the heady high of victory. Here are 10, mostly rude lessons for the BJP from this triple setback in the heartland. 1. Its high command-style management of the party is now broken. For it to work, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has to have the ability to swing state elections by himself.

He did so until Uttar Pradesh. His limitations first became evident in Karnataka, where the BJP came up short against an incumbent. The latest elections have exposed his limitations further. If you do not have one ...