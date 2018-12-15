Shekhar Gupta: Give them cow

Brand guru Alyque Padamsee had a favourite boast: Clients ask me to reposition their brands. I tell them, I never reposition my brand. I just reposition my competitor’s brand.

Alyque passed away recently. Or else it would have been fun to go chat with him on how Narendra Modi and Amit Shah have done exactly the opposite: Blundered into becoming the opposite of the brand proposition that conquered the vote bazaar in 2014. In the run-up to the summer of 2014, Mr Modi rarely spoke any words of negativity and none of pessimism. His message was strong, consistent, convincing: ...