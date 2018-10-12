Shekhar Gupta: India gets a National Security Adviczar

It is apt to compare a well-established, structure of Indian governance, especially the relatively conservative security bureaucracy, with our earth, made of dynamic layers that are moving so slowly that you can never feel the pace. When these layers move suddenly and radically, it is a tectonic shift.

This is exactly what Prime Minister Narendra Modi has just brought about, overnight, with the power of a mere notification. It created an entirely new kind of national security architecture. It is the new-look Strategic Policy Group (SPG), headed by National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit ...