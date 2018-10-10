Ajit Doval led Strategic Policy Group to assist National Security Council

The central government has set up the (SPG) headed by Advisor to assist the Council, which advises Prime Minister on matters of and strategic interests.

As per reports, the other members of the SPG will include NITI Aayog vice chairman, a cabinet secretary, chiefs of the three defence services, RBI governor, a foreign secretary, a home secretary, a finance secretary and a defence secretary.

The secretary of the Department of Defence Production and Supplies, scientific adviser to the defence minister and secretary (R) will also be members of the panel.

The group will assist the and undertake among other tasks, a long-term strategic review of the country's security affairs.