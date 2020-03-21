Shekhar Gupta: Journalism in the time of corona

You have to be reckless, even impertinent and a little nutty to steal the headline of your column from Gabriel Garcia Marquez. The truth is, we journalists are usually all three of these.

If we are also generally forgiven for these flaws and more, it is because people, by and large, know where we are coming from. In so many years, in fact, decades, in journalism, I have never been treated rudely or in an uncivil manner by almost anyone, even those who might have had reason to be angry. In riots, insurgencies, calamities, election campaigns, we journalists find we are generally ...