Shekhar Gupta: Modi's strategic moment

As Mao did to Jawaharlal Nehru in 1959-62, Xi Jinping has thrown at Prime Minister Narendra Modi the biggest challenge in his pu­­­blic life. Over the next few days, weeks, months, and years, he will take decisions that determine the st­­r­ategic fate of his nation. And his own political legacy.

Reading his mind is an act of daring. Over these six years he has built a formidable reputation of delivering the most stunning surprises, without anybody having an inkling. Even on the crucial strategic and foreign policy issues. Remember his sudden stopover in Pakistan ...