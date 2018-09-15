Shekhar Gupta: Serial arrogant stupidity scam

We now have sufficient evidence to say that there is a humongous scam in the Rafale deal. Except that this, ‘scam’ is spelt as ‘stupidity’.

If you find ‘stupidity’ too strong, you can choose a euphemism if you think it adequately describes this breathlessly arrogant idea that you could refuse to answer any questions on the pricing of a nearly $10 billion deal by claiming a secrecy clause between two democratic governments where all spending is subject to parliamentary and audit scrutiny. Or with explanations that get ludicrous by the ...