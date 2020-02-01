Shekhar Gupta: Small Bang theory

Among the first things Narendra Modi had done after he came to power with a majority in 2014 was abolish the Railway Budget. For a little while some people complained, especially politicians from Bihar, West Bengal and former rail ministers and as usual, old socialists. Now nobody misses the rail Budget.

In the course of time, a generation of Indians will go to vote with no memory or reference to something called the rail Budget. No one day of new train announcements, tricked price increases or cuts, claims of electrification and so on. Railways are now managed on a running, routine ...