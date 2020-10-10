Shekhar Gupta: The TRP trap

This is a column sparked by the ugly street brawl that has broken out among TV news channels — or more precisely, between Arnab Goswami and his Republic, on the one hand, and many of the rest, on the other. At one level, it’s such a delightful irony that so many channels, or their “maharathi” (stalwart) anchors. with egos larger than their humongous followings, would make common cause over any issue.

We know that Arnab Goswami divides. But now we know he can also unite the bitterest adversaries if he is the common threat. At the outset, I am not going to ...