Shekhar Gupta: Why Rafale isn't Modi's Bofors, not yet

Narendra Modi’s harshest critics don’t yet say that Rafale has become his Bofors. But they believe they are on their way, that it has the potential to be the silver bullet, the Brahmastra to bring down one who looked unbeatable till a few months ago. Just a couple of things, they say, are still missing.

First, not enough people in the “countryside” know about Rafale — a recent India Today Axis-My India poll showed that in Uttar Pradesh only 21 per cent know what Rafale is. For this, obviously, we journalists are to blame. Second, that there is no ...