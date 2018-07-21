Shekhar Gupta: With a wink & a hug, 2019 die is cast

This Friday’s debate on the Opposition’s no-confidence motion answers several questions. First, should the Opposition let the BJP make it a Narendra Modi versus Rahul Gandhi election in 2019, or fight it state by state? Rahul has himself made it a direct contest with Mr Modi now. Second, should the BJP even worry about Rahul? The truth is the BJP has never not taken him seriously.

One “suit-boot” remark from him changed the political economy of the Modi government. More evidence came as this session began. The BJP may insist its retreat on the RTI Act amendments ...