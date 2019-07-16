Shooting for the moon

The postponement of the Chandrayaan II launch less than an hour before the scheduled lift-off means yet another delay in the moon exploration plans of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). This is the seventh time this mission has been postponed, putting it six years behind the original schedule.

The underlying reason for that delay, and for previous delays in the development of key technologies, such as the cryogenic engines of the GSLV series is, essentially, lack of resources. That, in turn, points to the misplaced priorities of policymakers. It is often proudly claimed ...