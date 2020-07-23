Shouldn't pay be for performance?

There are two numbers that ha­ve been unconnected with a co­mpany’s financial performance for a while. First its share price and second the CEO’s pay. The share-price — at least I would like to believe, is not something that the company has any control over.

And the market price does periodically correct itself (or at least the divergence comes down for a short whi­le). The CEO’s compensation is determi­ned by a tighter group — the board, its remuneration committee, and shareho­lders. In a more perfect world, you would expect far greater ...