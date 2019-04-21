Signs of hope on the export front

Last Monday, the good news came that export in March at $32.55 billion was 11 per cent higher as compared to the $29.3 billion in March 2018. For 2018-19, the cumulative value was $331 billion, as against $303.5 billion during 2017-18, an encouraging growth of 9.1 per cent.

No doubt, these fell short of the commerce ministry’s FY18-19 target of $350 billion. And, meagre growth over the FY13-14 export of $313 billion – just about 1.15 per cent annual growth in the past five years. The share of merchandise export in Gross Domestic Product has also fallen from a high of around ...