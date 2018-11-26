Simple solutions to simple problems

I don’t know if this is a symptom of a certain age or an environment but almost everyone I meet seems to be searching for something.

This search is more intense among women than men but I have come across both genders preoccupied with it. This quest is referred to in different ways: Some call it finding a deeper meaning, some call it finding their spiritual path, some say they need to awaken their “kundalinis” and reach a higher level of consciousness, some call it finding salvation, others refer to it as mindfulness and some simply say they are looking for the higher ...