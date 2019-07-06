Sitharaman's maiden Budget is high on policy and expenditure allocation

The maiden budget of our first woman FM is high on policy and expenditure allocation but low on complex changes in income tax provisions. With a few structural changes in the GST law proposed, it will become easier to comply with.

Of particular note are the policy announcements on Jal Shakti, infrastructure investments, and India’s added soft power. Affordable housing, women entrepreneur financing, MNREGA, pension to retail traders and shopkeepers, and fisheries, are all strategic in nature and augur well for boosting purchasing power and expenditure benefits for the middle ...