Six reasons why the Central Vista project is all wrong in its present form

The Central Vista project in the heart of the capital has been universally panned. Before one gets into how the project is all wrong, there is something to be said for change. First, the Modi government is not the first one to say that Parliament House is now unsafe.

Nor is it that the Central Vista is a great sight today. The place is unfriendly to visitors, parked cars have encroached wholesale on green areas, and there is poor land use in a prime area. The “Bhavans” themselves are functional but in various stages of disrepair. People have played around with flooring material ...