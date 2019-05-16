Skilling: The way forward

A well-recognised paradox in our country is that ours is a labour-surplus but skill-shortage economy. At the same time, we do export some skills and professional talent, thereby earning $79 billion in 2018 as foreign remittances.

Therefore, skill shortages in some sectors are perhaps more a result of relatively low wages in the domestic economy. In other sectors, these would be a result of supply shortages. It is evident from the worldwide experience of extensive public sector intervention that given the “public goods” nature of human resources development, a purely ...